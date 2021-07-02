Stock of Chinese Ride-Hailing Company DiDi Plummets by About 5% Amid Cybersecurity Probe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Shares of Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi are down by more than 5% in the wake of China's cyberspace regulator launching a probe into the company's activity, according to the New York Stock Exchange data for Friday.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Cyberspace Administration of China is reviewing the company's cybersecurity. This happened just after the company went public on Wednesday.

As of 16:13 GMT, the company's stock is down by 5.61%, at $15.48 per share.

Didi is the world's leading mobile platform for transportation services, providing a wide range of options to more than 550 million clients in Asia, Latin America, Africa and, since last August, Russia.