UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Rally Fizzles As Hopes For End To US-China Trade Dim

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:42 AM

Stock rally fizzles as hopes for end to US-China trade dim

A rally on hopes for progress in the US-China trade war fizzled late Friday, sending Wall Street into the red after bourses elsewhere had drifted higher earlier in the day

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ):A rally on hopes for progress in the US-China trade war fizzled late Friday, sending Wall Street into the red after bourses elsewhere had drifted higher earlier in the day.

A delegation of Chinese officials on Friday abruptly canceled hastily-scheduled visits to farms Nebraska and Montana.

While mid-level trade talks continued uninterrupted in Washington, the visits' sudden cancelation spooked investors on Wall Street, sending all three major indices in the red.

US stocks fell for the week after three straight weeks of gains.

The pound was mixed despite even though Britain claimed momentum in talks on a Brexit deal and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker's appeared to hint that one was still possible, before the deadline at the end of October.

Nevertheless sterling it was solidly higher compared with a week ago, which did not help shares of international companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell.

London sentiment was buoyed Friday after Royal Bank of Scotland appointed long-serving banker Alison Rose as chief executive, making her the first female boss of a major UK lender.

- Key figures around 2100 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 26,935.07 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.5 percent at 2,992.07 (close) New York - Nasdaq: down 0.8 percent at 8,117.67 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,337.11 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP less than 0.1 percent at 12,468.01 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,690.78 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 3,571.39 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 22,079.09 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,435.67 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,006.45 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1021 from $1.1041 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.56 yen from 108.02 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2476 from $1.2526 Euro/pound: UP at 88.33 pence from 88.15 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $64.28 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $58.09.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK China Washington Bank Montana London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress New York United Kingdom Euro London Stock Exchange Brexit October Stocks All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.