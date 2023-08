Stocks advance as traders await Powell speech, Nvidia results

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Stock markets rose on Wednesday despite data showing slowing economic activity soothed worries about an extended period of elevated interest rates.

Investors are also focusing on second-quarter results from Nvidia, whose processors have become a hot commodity as tech firms pile into developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Wall Street stocks advanced in late morning trading, with the Dow adding 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising 1.4 percent.

European markets closed up following data showing Britain's economic activity contracting for the first time in six months while the downturn in the eurozone deepened.

The same survey data for the United States also showed the economy slowing to near-stagnation.

However, the weak data sent borrowing costs lower, providing some support for equities.

"The connection for traders is that this weak data could influence the Fed's decision to remain on hold with its policy rate and compel the ECB to stay put with its lower policy rates," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Sentiment has taken a hit in recent weeks owing to a spike in US Treasury yields to around 15-year highs, fuelled by expectations that a strong economy will force the Federal Reserve to stick to its campaign of monetary tightening.

That has forced investors to push back their expectations of when borrowing costs will eventually come down -- just a few months ago, they were betting on a cut by the end of the year.

All eyes are on a planned speech Friday by Fed chief Jerome Powell, with dealers hoping for some clarity on its plans to keep inflation on a downward path and confirmation of the central bank's two percent target.

Forecasts are for a reiteration of his previous remarks that the goal is taming prices, even with rates already at 22-year highs.

"It's not the height of rates that matters as much as how long they stay high," said Tom Essaye, founder and president of Sevens Report Research.

"If we see Powell hint at higher for longer on Friday, we will need to brace for more equity market volatility." Meanwhile, oil prices slid lower as the data showing weak economic activity doesn't bode well for demand.

"Today's disappointing economic numbers on both sides of the Atlantic have cut the rug out from underneath crude oil prices, falling to one-month lows, and down over four percent from their peaks of earlier this month," said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets UK.

- Nvidia - Investors are also awaiting earnings from Nvidia after Wall Street closes to see if the surge in demand for the company's processors used in developing AI applications has continued and whether second-quarter sales meet the $11bn estimate.

"Anything less than absolutely fantastic could trigger a sharp downside correction in Nvidia's stock price which rallied 345 percent since the October dip," said Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

The firm's shares have rocketed this year, helping boost many other tech firms, even as traders fret over the impact of higher borrowing costs on their bottom lines.

"The remarkable results it delivered in the previous quarter ignited a surge in the tech sector and generated optimism around artificial intelligence prospects, consequently driving the impressive performance of the S&P 500 throughout this year," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

Tech companies are very susceptible to elevated borrowing rates owing to their use of debt to fuel growth, but the potential for AI to remake the market landscape has led investors to pile in nevertheless.

"Nvidia's performance is seen by many as a potential bellwether for the IT sector and markets in general," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 34,416.83 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,320.53 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 15,728.41 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP less than 0.1 percent at 7,246.62 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,266.67 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 32,010.26 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 17,845.92 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.3 percent at 3,078.40 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0856 from $1.0851 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2711 from $1.2729 Euro/pound: UP at 85.42 pence from 85.16 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 144.60 from 145.85 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $78.95 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $83.25 per barrel