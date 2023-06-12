UrduPoint.com

Stocks Advance, Dollar Down As Markets Focus On Rate Calls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls

Major stock markets mostly advanced Monday, with all eyes on central banks this week and their latest decisions over interest rates as inflation remains high

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Major stock markets mostly advanced Monday, with all eyes on central banks this week and their latest decisions over interest rates as inflation remains high.

The dollar fell against most major currencies, and oil prices slid.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected on Wednesday to pause its campaign of interest rate increases to give policymakers more time to assess the economic impact of existing hikes and recent banking stresses.

A day later, the European Central Bank will almost certainly deliver another interest rate hike, pressing ahead with its fight against inflation even as the eurozone slides into a recession, according to analysts.

Policy announcements from the central banks of Japan and China are also due this week, after Canada and Australia unveiled rate hikes last week.

The Fed decision will come a day after the release of US consumer price inflation data, which could play a major role in officials' thinking.

"This week will be dominated by an inflation release and whether the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will be informed by its findings," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Stocks globally have enjoyed a broadly strong run this month on hopes the US central bank will decide against an eleventh successive hike.

For now, the forecast is for the Fed to hold this month but announce another hike in July.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China Canada Oil Bank Price Japan July Market All From

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations meets Chief of Austr ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets Chief of Australian Defence Force

1 minute ago
 Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, sa ..

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, says Mohammed bin Rashid as Arab ..

16 minutes ago
 51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

27 minutes ago
 'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

27 minutes ago
 Islamabad police issue driving license suspension ..

Islamabad police issue driving license suspension notices to 104 e-challan defau ..

24 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to j ..

Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to jail on judicial remand

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.