Stocks advance on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Global stock markets rose Monday on positive sentiment on interest rates and Chinese stimulus measures.

Trading was still animated by Friday's message from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell that left the door open for further increases in interest rates and also the possibility they may have reached their peak at a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5 percent.

"Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech last Friday had something for both hawks and doves, but market reaction continues to look positive early Monday," economists from Charles Schwab wrote in a note.

"Powell's comments seemed to ease investor concern that further rate hikes may be coming," they added.

While inflation is coming down, a recent run of strong economic data -- particularly on jobs -- has been seen by markets as putting pressure on the Fed to keep hiking interest rates.

The Fed's data-dependent approach makes inflation and jobs data out this week even more important before the Fed's rate-setting meeting next month.

"If the data continues to show an ease in labour market tightness and price pressures, then the Fed is likely done with its tightening cycle," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

"If the data doesn't play ball, then further tightening should be expected. Thus, upcoming key market data releases (inflation and labour market) are likely to set the tone for markets over coming months." Wall Street's three main indices were all higher in late morning trading.

In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 index briefly rose above London's blue-chip FTSE 100 for the first time since 2000, although trading was closed Monday in Britain due to a public holiday.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 34,526.47 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 15,792.61 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 percent at 7,324.71 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 percent at 4,291.07 (close) London - FTSE 100: Closed for public holiday Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.7 percent at 32,169.99 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 18,130.74 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,098.64 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0805 from $1.0797 on Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2582 from $1.2578 Euro/pound: UP at 85.87 pence from 85.82 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 146.61 yen from 146.44 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $80.22 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $84.68 per barrel.