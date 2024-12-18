Stocks And Dollar Edge Higher Before Fed Rate Decision
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Stock markets mostly edged higher while the dollar rose against main rivals Wednesday ahead of an expected decision by the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Stock markets mostly edged higher while the dollar rose against main rivals Wednesday ahead of an expected decision by the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.
Shares in Nissan soared more than 20 percent on reports that the Japanese car titan is in merger talks with rival Honda.
"Stock markets have found their footing after a mixed morning, but all eyes are on the Fed meeting tonight and the accompanying statement," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
The Fed is widely expected to cut borrowing costs for a third time in a row when it concludes its gathering Wednesday, trimming them by 25 basis points, leaving traders to focus on its statement for clues over the outlook.
"The most important thing from the Fed's meeting will be comments on monetary policy in 2025 as the market is starting to fret about future rate cuts being less frequent," noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
With US inflation coming down, decision-makers have been able to loosen their grip on policy since September.
However, with Donald Trump set to re-enter the White House next month -- pledging tax cuts, deregulation and tariffs on imports from China -- there are fears prices could reignite, forcing the Fed to re-evaluate its rates timetable.
Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the market was bracing for Fed chair Jerome Powell to indicate it was unlikely to cut rates again in January.
"The questions are, just how long might any pause last and how might that translate in terms of total rate cuts in 2025," he said.
The Fed is also set to release its latest Summary of Economic Projections. O'Hare noted that the previous version had suggested rates might come down by 100 basis points in 2025.
Across the Atlantic, official data Wednesday showed UK inflation had picked up in November, firming expectations that the Bank of England will hold off cutting its key interest rate on Thursday.
Traders were also waiting for the conclusion of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting Thursday.
Chinese stock markets and oil prices gained on hopes of more stimulus to boost China's flagging economy.
In the car sector, Nissan shares soared, while Honda fell about three percent. Mitsubishi Motors -- whose top stakeholder is Nissan -- accelerated almost 20 percent.
Elsewhere on the corporate front UniCredit, Italy's second-largest bank, increased its stake in Germany's Commerzbank to around 28 percent amid growing speculation of an attempted buyout.
UniCredit's shares rose by 1.3 percent, while those in Commerzbank climbed 1.6 percent.
- Key figures around 1630 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 43,572.96 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 percent at 6,060.61
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 20,147.57
London - FTSE 100: UP less than 0.1 percent at 8,199.11 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,384.62 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 20,242.57 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 39,081.71 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 19,864.55 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,382.21 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0476 at $1.0498
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2692 from $1.2707
Dollar/yen: UP at 154.01 yen from 153.41 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 82.54 pence from 82.52 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.2 percent at $74.06 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $71.17 per barrel
Recent Stories
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorist ..
France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte
UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..
Stocks and dollar edge higher before Fed rate decision
Noor Dubai expands humanitarian health campaigns in Philippines
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED23 billion by end of Q3/24
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..
Father killed, son injured during robbery
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed
DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..
More Stories From Business
-
Stocks and dollar edge higher before Fed rate decision13 seconds ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates high-level workshop to outline CPEC Phase- 2 road-map43 minutes ago
-
ECC reviews summary for subsidy on urea import49 minutes ago
-
SBP launches new version of eCIB System49 minutes ago
-
Decline risk premiums provides opportunity for Pakistan in capital markets43 minutes ago
-
Punjab socio-economic registry desk setup at district council43 minutes ago
-
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture2 hours ago
-
Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis will surpass $35b mark this year: FinMin Aurangzeb4 hours ago
-
ADB approves disbursement of 7.5mn USD to support KP health sector3 hours ago
-
SBP to launch new eCIB system (V2) from January 13 hours ago
-
Experts call for step for IT promotion2 hours ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs.1000 per tola2 hours ago