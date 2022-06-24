UrduPoint.com

Stocks And Oil Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Stocks and oil rally

Global stock markets and oil prices jumped higher on Friday following recent heavy losses on fears that interest rate hikes aimed at cooling decades-high inflation will spark a global recession

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Global stock markets and oil prices jumped higher on Friday following recent heavy losses on fears that interest rate hikes aimed at cooling decades-high inflation will spark a global recession.

With a spate of data pointing to an economic slowdown, market watchers are saying investors now believe central banks may need to deal out less punishing interest rate hikes, and thus the pushing of equity markets into bear market territory may have been an overreach.

London stocks rallied 2.7 percent with investors brushing aside news of bruising defeats for Britain's ruling Conservatives in by-elections on Thursday.

The pound firmed against the Dollar, despite data showing a drop in UK retail sales volumes as inflation soars.

Paris stocks jumped 3.2 percent in eurozone trade, while Frankfurt rose 1.6 percent with gains tempered by news of the worsening German business climate.

"Stock markets are taking a breather after being beat up... as recession fears took their toll," OANDA trading platform analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

But he warned that stock markets remain "vulnerable to another onslaught if the news does not improve".

Asian stock markets closed higher after Thursday's gains on Wall Street.

Wall Street kept on rising on Friday, with all three major indices up over two percent in late morning trading.

The recoveries come after global markets have been thrown into turmoil for months owing to soaring inflation, interest-rate hikes, the Ukraine war and China lockdowns.

US equity markets tumbled into bear market territory -- a drop of more than 20 percent from recent highs -- as the US Federal Reserve began to aggressively raise interest rates.

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell this week told lawmakers a recession was "certainly a possibility".

He suggested officials were ready to press on with big rate hikes, following last week's three-quarter point increase for US borrowing costs that sent markets tanking.

Sentiment in Asia has meanwhile been boosted by comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping suggesting an end to China's tech crackdown as well as possible new measures aimed at lifting the economy.

Hong Kong shares were among the biggest winners Friday thanks to a rally in tech giants including Alibaba, Tencent and NetEase.

Analysts have been pointing to falling commodity prices, a Primary driver of inflation, in the face of a possible recession reducing the need for sharp interest rate hikes as one possible explanation for the renewed bullish sentiment on equity markets.

"Falling interest rates and falling commodity prices, which typically go hand-in-hand with a growth slowdown, have been held out as developments working in favor of the rebound effort," said Patrick O'Hare, analyst at Briefing.com.

"There is some truth to that, knowing that rising interest rates and rising commodity prices have been upsetting factors for most of the year, but one has to be careful stretching the credibility of those rally catalysts knowing that slower growth is going to translate into lower earnings growth prospects" for companies, he added.

Revised US consumer sentiment data -- the initial reading of which may have helped push the US Fed into its massive 0.75 percentage point hike -- also showed weaker inflation expectations and a new record low in consumer confidence.

"Today's numbers would appear to suggest that the Federal Reserve may have overreacted," said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

"This decline in inflation expectations has served to act as an additional tonic for markets as we headed towards the weekend," he added.

- Key figures at around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 2.2 percent at 31,338.15 points EURO STOXX 50: UP 3.0 percent at 3,538.15 London - FTSE 100: UP 2.7 percent at 7,208.81 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.6 percent at 13,118.13 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 3.2 percent at 6,073.35 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 26,491.97 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.1 percent at 21,719.06 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,349.75 (close) Euro/dollar: UNCHANGED from late Thursday at $1.0523 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2290 from $1.2260 Euro/pound: UP at 85.85 pence from 85.83 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 135.10 Yen from 134.95 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 3.5 percent at $113.85 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 3.9 percent at $108.34 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Dollar China German Driver Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Powell Craig New York United Kingdom Euro May Stocks Market All From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

EU mission, APTMA discuss GSP Plus

EU mission, APTMA discuss GSP Plus

30 seconds ago
 Election fever grip the population

Election fever grip the population

32 seconds ago
 ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Philippines probe

ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Philippines probe

35 seconds ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka v Australia 5th ODI scoreboard

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Australia 5th ODI scoreboard

40 seconds ago
 Injury forces Halep out of Bad Homburg ahead of Wi ..

Injury forces Halep out of Bad Homburg ahead of Wimbledon

3 minutes ago
 Miftah announces 'two honorariums' for staff perfo ..

Miftah announces 'two honorariums' for staff performing budget duty in Parliamen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.