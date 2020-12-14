UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks And Sterling Advance On Brexit Talks Extension

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Stocks and sterling advance on Brexit talks extension

Europen stock markets and sterling advanced Monday after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend talks on a post-Brexit trade deal past a self-imposed deadline

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Europen stock markets and sterling advanced Monday after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend talks on a post-Brexit trade deal past a self-imposed deadline.

In afternoon deals, London shares rose 0.

2 percent but gains were capped by the strong pound, which weighs on profits of dollar-earning multinationals listed in the British capital.

The market was also tempered by a 7.9-percent drop in AstraZeneca shares, after the drugmaker agreed Saturday to buy US biotech firm Alexion for a hefty $39 billion (32.2 billion Euros), sparking investor concerns about the high price tag.

Frankfurt stocks jumped 1.1 percent and Paris gained 1.0 percent in afternoon eurozone deals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union London Paris Buy Price Stocks Market Billion

Recent Stories

UAEU targets 25 points advance in QS ranking each ..

48 seconds ago

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain on death of Sh ..

58 seconds ago

DAE delivers first of 18 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft ..

1 minute ago

Putin's 'chef' pays Russian operatives released by ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Coopera ..

3 minutes ago

No Casualties After Explosive-Laden Boat Attacked ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.