Stocks And Sterling Advance On Brexit Talks Extension
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:43 PM
Europen stock markets and sterling advanced Monday after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend talks on a post-Brexit trade deal past a self-imposed deadline
In afternoon deals, London shares rose 0.
2 percent but gains were capped by the strong pound, which weighs on profits of dollar-earning multinationals listed in the British capital.
The market was also tempered by a 7.9-percent drop in AstraZeneca shares, after the drugmaker agreed Saturday to buy US biotech firm Alexion for a hefty $39 billion (32.2 billion Euros), sparking investor concerns about the high price tag.
Frankfurt stocks jumped 1.1 percent and Paris gained 1.0 percent in afternoon eurozone deals.