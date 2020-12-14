Stocks and sterling advance on Brexit talks extension

Europen stock markets and sterling advanced Monday after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend talks on a post-Brexit trade deal past a self-imposed deadline

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Europen stock markets and sterling advanced Monday after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend talks on a post-Brexit trade deal past a self-imposed deadline.

In afternoon deals, London shares rose 0.

2 percent but gains were capped by the strong pound, which weighs on profits of dollar-earning multinationals listed in the British capital.

The market was also tempered by a 7.9-percent drop in AstraZeneca shares, after the drugmaker agreed Saturday to buy US biotech firm Alexion for a hefty $39 billion (32.2 billion Euros), sparking investor concerns about the high price tag.

Frankfurt stocks jumped 1.1 percent and Paris gained 1.0 percent in afternoon eurozone deals.