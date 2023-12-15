Open Menu

Stocks Attempt To Extend Fed-fuelled Rally

World stock markets attempted Friday to build on the previous day's rally as investors recalibrated their outlook for 2024 after the Federal Reserve held rates but indicated it would cut next year

Asia mostly advanced but Europe tempered gains on news of slumping eurozone business activity, while London turned flat.

Markets faced a busy week for global interest rates after the Federal Reserve pivoted Wednesday to signal it would cut next year, while both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank distanced themselves on Thursday from cutting any time soon.

The dollar wavered Friday after diving in reaction to the Fed's plans, while oil prices rose one day after spiking more than three percent in value.

The BoE and ECB on Thursday also froze borrowing costs, in line with the Fed, but both warned that fight against inflation was not over and doused any hopes of early rate cuts next year.

- 'Pivot party' -

"The ECB and the BoE refused to join the Fed-thrown pivot party," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"Both (ECB president) Christine Lagarde and (BoE governor) Andrew Bailey declined to discuss cutting interest rates judging a policy loosening too early as the inflation threat looms," she added, noting also that Norway had sprung a surprise rate hike.

"As a result, the rally in global stock and bond markets slowed."

Nevertheless, the Fed's more-dovish-than-expected pivot has set up equities for a Santa rally, with a string of data suggesting inflation in the world's top economy was being tamed while avoiding recession.

Now the debate turns to the timing of the first cut and how many there will be, with some experts suggesting there could be more than the three envisaged in the Fed's "dot plot". JPMorgan economists see five.

The prospect of borrowing conditions being easier next year helped push the Dow to a second straight record high Thursday, while the S&P 500 is just shy of its own all-time peak.

More Stories From Business