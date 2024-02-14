Stocks Bounce After Data-induced Drop
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 09:13 PM
European and US stocks rebounded Wednesday from the previous day's sharp losses, as dealers went fishing for bargains, digested lower-than-expected UK inflation and shrugged off equity losses elsewhere
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) European and US stocks rebounded Wednesday from the previous day's sharp losses, as dealers went fishing for bargains, digested lower-than-expected UK inflation and shrugged off equity losses elsewhere.
Equities on both sides of the Atlantic tumbled on Tuesday after data showed that US inflation had slowed less than expected in January. That dealt a body blow to hopes of an early Federal Reserve interest rate cut and sent Asia indices mostly lower on Wednesday.
But European indices climbed in Wednesday trading and Wall Street also opened higher, coming off losses of more than one percent.
"The prevailing feeling is that yesterday's knee-jerk reaction may be enough to reset equity markets following their near-uninterrupted bullish run since October last year," said David Morrison, senior analyst at Trade Nation.
Wall Street's top stock indices have struck new highs in recent months on expectations that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates and the stellar earnings from tech firms.
Morrison said "bullish sentiment prevails thanks to the robustness of the US economy and the health of the employment situation across the US, UK and eurozone."
The January consumer price index showed that US inflation is coming down, even if not as fast as markets had hoped.
That and other data support the outlook that the US economy will escape falling into a recession despite the Fed hiking high interest rates to restrain rising prices.
Morrison said that markets now expected the Fed to begin cutting rates in the middle of this year, and to make fewer cuts.
Eyes are now on US producer price data due at the end of the week.
Data released Wednesday showing UK inflation held at 4 percent in January has helped offset some concern about the delayed cut in US interest rates, said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
The data undershot expectations but was double the Bank of England's target.
"It's all about progress towards the goal of two-percent inflation and (interest) rates falling -- and today is another encouraging step toward that," Erlam told AFP.
The fading prospect of a dovish turn by the Fed sent the dollar surging against the yen, forcing Japanese officials to warn they would intervene in foreign exchange markets to support the country's currency.
Expectations for a US rate cut have been doused in recent weeks by a series of strong indicators -- particularly on the economy and jobs -- while several monetary policymakers warned they want to see more data before shifting.
Asian traders ran for cover following the US inflation data, with Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Mumbai and Bangkok well down on Wednesday.
Hong Kong rallied, however, as it reopened after an extended break for the Lunar New Year.
Tech giants led the way on hopes China's leaders will announce further measures to support the country's markets and stuttering economy.
- Key figures around 1430 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 38,400.75 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 4,982.87
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 15,781.30
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,569.87
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,667.38
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 16,920.25
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 4,704.85
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 37,703.32 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 15,879.38 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0718 from $1.0709 on Tuesday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.56 yen from 150.80 yen
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2559 from $1.2592
Euro/pound: UP at 85.34 pence from 85.04 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $83.16 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $78.25 per barrel
Recent Stories
Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote
Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours swirl
APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs
DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring Stadium
Four more independent MPAs elect join PML-N
HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national devel ..
Non paid custom vehicles, other valuables worth Rs 482m seized in January 2024
World Jr Championship Leg-1 continues
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in principal secretary appointment case
Four independent MPAs-elect meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N
KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus
More Stories From Business
-
APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs7 minutes ago
-
Global LNG demand to grow beyond 20402 hours ago
-
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel3 hours ago
-
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps3 hours ago
-
High tax on cigarettes results in lower consumption: Study4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 926 more points4 hours ago
-
SCCI organises training seminar on SMEs5 hours ago
-
UAF's Confucius Institute organises Spring Festival on Chinese New Year5 hours ago
-
FPCCI, KhCCI join hands to enhance trade with Afghanistan5 hours ago
-
Automobile sale rises 29.57% in January 20245 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.3,500 to Rs.210,800 per tola5 hours ago