UrduPoint.com

Stocks Bounce, Yen Slides Tracking Inflation Fallout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallout

Stock markets rebounded Friday after a rocky week dominated by uncertainty over whether the global economy will suffer recession this year as inflation remains stubbornly high

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Stock markets rebounded Friday after a rocky week dominated by uncertainty over whether the global economy will suffer recession this year as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Traders are weighing poorly received US economic data and earnings against an expected boost from China's reopening after three years of painful Covid lockdowns.

On currency markets, the yen slid one percent against the dollar, even as data showed Japanese inflation hit a four-decade high.

Analysts are not convinced that despite rising prices, the Bank of Japan will start to raise interest rates.

Oil prices meanwhile extended Thursday's gains as investors focused on the recovery in demand from China, with suggestions that the country's Covid infections may have peaked adding to the optimism among commodity traders.

"The overarching concerns of a global slowdown remain, even though... investors are still pinning their hopes on a significant boost from the reopening in China," noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

"This possible division of prospects between Asian and other economies is propping up Chinese markets in particular, albeit amid a rocky start to the year." Google's parent company Alphabet on Friday announced plans to axe about 12,000 jobs worldwide. Its shares climbed 2.7 percent higher as New York trading got underway.

The move comes a day after Microsoft said it would reduce staff numbers by 10,000 in the coming months.

Similar layoffs by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon and Twitter have also been announced as the previously unassailable tech sector faces a major economic downturn.

On the upside, US streaming giant Netflix said it ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, beating analysts' expectations as hits such as "Wednesday" and "Harry & Meghan" enticed new viewers.

Netflix became a publicly traded company in early 2002 at an opening price of $15 a share.

Shares in the streaming service jumped 6.3 percent to $335.66 at the start of trading on Friday.

Wall Street's main indices opened higher, with the Dow edging up two-hundredths of a percent. The broader S&P 500 index added 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent.

In Europe, London stocks edged 0.2 percent higher in afternoon trading, while Frankfurt and Paris both added 0.5 percent.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,763.97 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.5 percent at 14,986.91 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 6,989.00 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 4,112.58 New York - Dow: UP less than 0.1 percent at 33,050.62 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 26,553.53 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 22,044.65 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,264.81 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 129.21 yen from 128.40 yen on Thursday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.08 from $1.0833 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.23 from $1.2392 Euro/pound: UP at 87.56 pence from 87.39 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $86.55 a barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $80.72 a barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Dollar Europe China Facebook Twitter Company Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York Japan Euro May Stocks Market From Share Asia Netflix Million Jobs

Recent Stories

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey lea ..

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey leading up to the Year of Sustain ..

13 minutes ago
 NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intellige ..

NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain courses for ..

3 minutes ago
 NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochi ..

NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 German Ambassador calls on CM Balochsitan

German Ambassador calls on CM Balochsitan

5 minutes ago
 Google Says to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Round of ..

Google Says to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Round of Big Tech Layoffs

5 minutes ago
 District admin to launch clean, green drive in cit ..

District admin to launch clean, green drive in city from Feb 1

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.