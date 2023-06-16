UrduPoint.com

Stocks Climb After Busy Week For Central Banks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Stocks climb after busy week for central banks

World stock markets rose Friday and currencies gyrated as investors digested diverging interest-rate decisions by central banks on three continents this week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):World stock markets rose Friday and currencies gyrated as investors digested diverging interest-rate decisions by central banks on three continents this week.

In Europe, Frankfurt, London and Paris equities climbed after an upbeat session in Asia, which was also lifted by hopes China will unveil fresh measures to kickstart growth.

Wall Street stocks also rose at the start of trading.

"Markets are ending the week on a positive note but there remains enormous uncertainty around inflation and interest rates that looks set to continue throughout the summer," said Craig Erlam, seniro market analyst at OANDA trading platform.

The euro hit a one-month peak at $1.0973, one day after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates to a 22-year high and warned another hike in July was very likely to tackle high inflation.

The yen struck a 15-year euro low after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-loose monetary policy, while the dollar struggled to bounce from losses fuelled by bets the US Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

Higher interest rates make currencies more attractive to traders as it boosts returns from investments such as government bonds.

- 'Divergence' - "This week has seen a divergence in global central bank policy," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

"Different economies are dealing with different challenges." Markets could face higher trading volumes and varied price action as a result of so-called Triple Witching day on Friday, when an estimated $4.

2-trillion worth of stock options simultaneously expire, she added.

The Fed paused Wednesday after 10 straight interest rate increases -- but signalled more to come in order to tame inflation.

It began rapidly and aggressively raising rates in March last year to tackle high inflation, while the ECB has adopted a more gradual approach to monetary tightening.

However, both institutions have indicated they expect more hikes will be needed to bring inflation back under control.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) went the other way this week, cutting rates to boost its flagging economy.

"China has faced a bumpier-than-expected recovery out of the pandemic, prompting its central bank to stimulate its economy," Scholar told AFP.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 34,503.33 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,648.67 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 16,408.55 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 percent at 7,388.42 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,404.74 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 33,706.08 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.1 percent at 20,040.37 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,273.33 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0952 from $1.0945 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2822 from $1.2784 Dollar/yen: UP at 141.35 yen from 140.29 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.42 pence from 85.62 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at $75.62 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at $70.60 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Europe China Bank Victoria London Shanghai Tame Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Craig Price New York Japan Euro March July Stocks Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Iskan Abu ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Iskan Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 13 private joint-stock companies listed in UAE Cap ..

13 private joint-stock companies listed in UAE Capital Markets with total capita ..

2 minutes ago
 Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective A ..

Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective Approach to Security Issues - U ..

11 minutes ago
 Serbs in Northern Kosovo March to Demand Release o ..

Serbs in Northern Kosovo March to Demand Release of Detained Serbs - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine Situation Could Develop Differently If Ano ..

Ukraine Situation Could Develop Differently If Another US Administration in Plac ..

11 minutes ago
 Biden Asks Stoltenberg to Stay in NATO Chief Posit ..

Biden Asks Stoltenberg to Stay in NATO Chief Position for 1 More Year - Reports

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.