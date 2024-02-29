Stocks climb after US inflation dips

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Major stock markets rose Thursday after US and European inflation slowed, renewing hopes for interest rate cuts.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index -- the US central bank's favored measure of inflation -- rose at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in January, down from 2.6 percent in December, the Department of Commerce said.

Fed officials have been debating the right time to start lowering rates, which currently stand at a 23-year high. A number of officials have recently suggested the Fed can afford to be patient before it begins cutting rates, given the underlying strength of the US economy.

"The key takeaway from the report will revolve around the year-over-year disinflation and the softening in real personal spending, which should temper first quarter GDP growth forecasts," said Patrick O'Hare, analyst at Briefing.com.

"So, disinflation paired with slower growth are conditions the market will think are going to promote rate-cut thinking at the Fed in due time."

All the main US indexes opened higher Thursday.

Expectations for rate cuts have shifted to later this year after earlier data showed inflation still hot in the world's biggest economy, while the stock market has been supported by healthy profits at major corporations.

In Europe, data showed inflation eased further in Germany, France and Spain. Eurozone inflation figures are due Friday.

Stocks were higher in London and Frankfurt, while the Paris CAC 40 index reached a fresh intra-day high before giving up those gains, pulled lower by Air France-KLM which slumped seven percent after annual profit fell short of expectations as it fell into a final-quarter loss.

The dollar was little changed against main rivals, while bitcoin rallied further to reach $63,500. Oil prices were largely flat.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 39,056.45 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.5 percent at 5,095.13

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 16,090.17

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,664.64

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,949.47

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 17,715.20

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,886.30

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 39,166.19 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,511.44 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.9 percent at 3,015.17 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0839 from $1.0840 on Wednesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.83 yen from 150.70 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2660 from $1.2661

Euro/pound: UP at 85.64 pence from 85.60 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $83.58 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $78.64 per barrel