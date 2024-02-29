Stocks Climb After US Inflation Dips
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Major stock markets rose Thursday after US and European inflation slowed, renewing hopes for interest rate cuts
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Major stock markets rose Thursday after US and European inflation slowed, renewing hopes for interest rate cuts.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index -- the US central bank's favored measure of inflation -- rose at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in January, down from 2.6 percent in December, the Department of Commerce said.
Fed officials have been debating the right time to start lowering rates, which currently stand at a 23-year high. A number of officials have recently suggested the Fed can afford to be patient before it begins cutting rates, given the underlying strength of the US economy.
"The key takeaway from the report will revolve around the year-over-year disinflation and the softening in real personal spending, which should temper first quarter GDP growth forecasts," said Patrick O'Hare, analyst at Briefing.com.
"So, disinflation paired with slower growth are conditions the market will think are going to promote rate-cut thinking at the Fed in due time."
All the main US indexes opened higher Thursday.
Expectations for rate cuts have shifted to later this year after earlier data showed inflation still hot in the world's biggest economy, while the stock market has been supported by healthy profits at major corporations.
In Europe, data showed inflation eased further in Germany, France and Spain. Eurozone inflation figures are due Friday.
Stocks were higher in London and Frankfurt, while the Paris CAC 40 index reached a fresh intra-day high before giving up those gains, pulled lower by Air France-KLM which slumped seven percent after annual profit fell short of expectations as it fell into a final-quarter loss.
The dollar was little changed against main rivals, while bitcoin rallied further to reach $63,500. Oil prices were largely flat.
- Key figures around 1430 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 39,056.45 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.5 percent at 5,095.13
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 16,090.17
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,664.64
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,949.47
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 17,715.20
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,886.30
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 39,166.19 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,511.44 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.9 percent at 3,015.17 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0839 from $1.0840 on Wednesday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.83 yen from 150.70 yen
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2660 from $1.2661
Euro/pound: UP at 85.64 pence from 85.60 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $83.58 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $78.64 per barrel
Recent Stories
Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..
NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation
AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system
CM reviews uplift progress of flood-devastated infrastructures
Careem, Dow University sign agreement to enhance student transportation
Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO
HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores
Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits
WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams
Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed
More Stories From Business
-
AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system4 minutes ago
-
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders1 hour ago
-
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion2 hours ago
-
9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes2 hours ago
-
Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in 20232 hours ago
-
WTO ministers struggle to forge fish, farm, digital deals2 hours ago
-
British Airways owner IAG, Air France-KLM post bumper profits2 hours ago
-
Stock markets mixed before US inflation data2 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: China's automakers explore Latin America market2 hours ago
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG3 hours ago