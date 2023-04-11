Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Asian and European stock markets mostly rose Tuesday after an Easter break, with focus turning to the release of US inflation data later in the week.

The upcoming consumer and wholesale price reports follow figures last week showing a healthy rise in new US jobs that reinforced expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

"It does appear the US payrolls have seemingly steadied the ship," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes amid fears of recession as the Fed keeps on tightening borrowing costs aimed at cooling elevated inflation.

In Asia, data out of China showed consumer prices rose less than expected in March and factory costs dropped, suggesting there remains some weakness in the world's second-largest economy even as it reopens after the lifting of Covid restrictions.

It does, however, provide the People's Bank of China with room to unveil further growth-boosting measures.

The "economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices", said Zhang Zhiwei at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"This suggests the economy is still running below its potential. There is room for fiscal and monetary policies to boost growth further."