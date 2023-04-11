Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Stocks Climb As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

Stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday on the eve of key US inflation data that will show whether consumer prices have cooled further from decades-high levels

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday on the eve of key US inflation data that will show whether consumer prices have cooled further from decades-high levels.

The inflation figures on Wednesday will fuel speculation about whether the US Federal Reserve will further lift interest rates, after data last week showed a healthy rise in new US jobs.

The central bank has increased rates in efforts to battle inflation but investors fear the monetary tightening could tip the world's largest economy into recession.

The IMF slightly lowered its global growth forecast to 2.8 percent on Tuesday but raised the outlook for the United States to 1.6 percent, up 0.2 percentage points.

A stronger economy can give the Fed more room to raise rates.

Wall Street was mixed approaching midday, with the Dow rising, the S&P 500 flat and the tech-rich Nasdaq down.

European markets closed higher, with the Paris CAC 40 reaching a record 7,403.67 points before paring down some gains, in a sign that investors are in a buying mood again following last month's scare over the global banking sector.

Asian indices finished mostly higher.

"Market participants are adopting a wait-and-see stance in front of that (inflation) report and the earnings reports from several major banks on Friday," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

The US Consumer Price Index for March will be released on Wednesday followed by wholesale prices the next day. The CPI eased to six percent in February.

Several analysts expect the Fed to raise its rate by 0.25 percentage points at its May meeting.

"The ongoing discussion of when the Federal Reserve will cut rates remains somewhat premature," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

"The only real question remains just how high the Fed will go?" Investors are also preparing for the start of first-quarter earnings season, with banking titans JPMorgan and Citigroup among those reporting on Friday.

The corporate results will be closely watched following the recent banking crisis that shook confidence in the financial sector.

In Asia, data out of China showed consumer prices rose less than expected in March and factory costs dropped, suggesting there remains some weakness in the world's second-largest economy even as it reopens after the lifting of Covid restrictions.

It does, however, provide the People's Bank of China with room to unveil further growth-boosting measures.

"Economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," said Zhang Zhiwei at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"This suggests the economy is still running below its potential. There is room for fiscal and monetary policies to boost growth further," he said.

Elsewhere, bitcoin traded above $30,000 for the first time in 10 months following a recent run higher.

- Key figures around 1545 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 33,668.76 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,785.72 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,390.28 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 15,655.17 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,333.29 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 27,923.37 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 20,485.24 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,313.57 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0911 from $1.0865 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2418 from $1.2384 Euro/pound: UP at 87.88 pence at 87.70 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 133.58 yen from 133.59 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $81.10 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.2 percent at $85.18 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China Bank Bitcoin London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York United States Euro February March May Market From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billi ..

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billion on projects impacting 102 m ..

5 minutes ago
 Philippine Central Bank Governor Says Need Exists ..

Philippine Central Bank Governor Says Need Exists for Alternative to SWIFT

19 seconds ago
 US Dollar Slowly Becoming Less Dominant on Global ..

US Dollar Slowly Becoming Less Dominant on Global Markets - Philippine Central B ..

20 seconds ago
 UN Says Gun Violence in US, Elsewhere Causes Shock ..

UN Says Gun Violence in US, Elsewhere Causes Shock, Horror

24 seconds ago
 US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks ..

US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks Could Take Months - Reports

34 minutes ago
 Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained ..

Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained in Russia - Reports

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.