Stocks climb further after China slashes US levies, Trump win

Stock markets rose further Thursday after China's move to slash levies on US imports soothed concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Stock markets rose further Thursday after China's move to slash levies on US imports soothed concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors cheered China's announcement that it would halve levies on $75 billion (68 billion euros) worth of US imports after the two last month signed their mini trade deal that dialled down a long-running and painful trade war.

Investors were already on a roll with another surge on Wall Street where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq chalked up new record highs Wednesday after figures showed private firms added a forecast-smashing 291,000 new jobs last month, marking the biggest gain since December 2014.

Wall Street closed just ahead of US President Donald Trump defeating the gravest threat yet to his three-year-old presidency, winning acquittal in the Senate on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In Europe on Thursday, "stock markets... pushed higher by the announcement that China will halve the tariffs it imposes on $75 billion worth of US imports", said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"The cut on levies will be introduced on 14 February -- the day the US will reduce tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese imports." Madden added: "The move by Beijing is a nice way to take the pressure off the Chinese economy in light of the coronavirus situation.

" Equities gained ground also on optimism that the deadly virus, which has spread to more than 20 countries, can be contained and the economic impact limited.

After last week's big share price losses, and a near eight-percent drop for Shanghai's main stocks index on Monday, observers said traders have been coming back on relatively low valuations, with reasonably healthy earnings reports also providing much-needed support.

Analysts generally have expressed confidence the illness will be largely contained to China and the economic harm will not be lasting.

Huge cash injections by the Chinese central bank into the country's financial markets have also soothed investor concerns.

"The markets are not only holding up, but they're going up," added AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes.

"And to suggest risk appetite continues to 'creep' back in favour might be the biggest understatement of the week as equity markets just burst higher."Innes said that while the World Health Organization has played down reports that a cure might soon be developed, "any progress on treatment may also be a comfort to investors that the longer-term secondary effects of the outbreak are contained".