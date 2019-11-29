UrduPoint.com
Stocks Cross 39,000 Points First Time In 9 Months 29 Nov 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Stocks cross 39,000 points first time in 9 months 29 Nov 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday crossed 39,000 mark for first time in over 9 months as the KSE-100 index jumped by 581 points (1.48%) to close at 39,287 points.

A total of 258,944,010 shares were traded during the day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.9 billion.

Total 385 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 282 recorded gain and 87 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 51,839,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.62, PAEL a volume of 20,079,000 and price per share of Rs 27.10 and KEL with a volume of 16,430,500 and price per share of Rs 4.20.

More Stories From Business

