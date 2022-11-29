Stocks, crude rise on hope China will ease strict Covid measures

Stocks and oil prices rebounded strongly Tuesday, while the haven dollar weakened, on speculation that China would further ease strict Covid measures but investors remain cautious ahead of key US data and speeches later in the week

Europe's main stock markets were mainly higher in late afternoon trading.

But sentiment was tempered by warnings from top Federal Reserve policymakers that US interest rates would climb further and could go higher than initially thought to fight decades-high inflation.

US stocks edged lower early Tuesday ahead of key releases on consumer health before the festive shopping season kicks off.

"Risk-on sentiment has lifted European equities, boosted by a rally overnight in China," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Oil prices rebounded from 11-month lows, "boosted by improved sentiment towards demand from China", she added.

Qatar announced Tuesday its first major deal to send liquefied natural gas to Germany as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources.

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said up to two million tons of gas a year would be sent for at least 15 years from 2026, and that state-run QatarEnergy was discussing other possible deals for Europe's biggest economy.

German inflation also unexpectedly slowed in November to 10 percent from a record high of 10.4 percent in October, preliminary data showed Tuesday.