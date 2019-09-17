UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Dip 19.63 Points To Close At 31,908 Points 17 Sep 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:57 PM

Stocks dip 19.63 points to close at 31,908 points 17 Sep 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 19.63 points (0.06%) to close at 31908.92 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 19.63 points (0.06%) to close at 31908.92 points.

A total of 122,012,850 shares were traded compared to the trade of 104,605,660 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.199 billion compared to Rs 4.980 billion last day.

Out of 363 companies, share prices of 174 companies recorded increase while 170 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 16,754,500 shares and price per share of Rs16.

14, Maple Leaf with a volume of 10,262,500 and price per share of Rs16.49 and DGK Cement with a volume of 7,316,000 and price per share of Rs 47.13.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs60 per share, closing at Rs1260 while Pak Services was runner up with the increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs1060.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan XD with the decrease of Rs247.24 per share, closing at Rs5642.76 and Gatron Ind with the decrease of Rs23.35 per share closing at Rs443.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Pak Elektron Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

56 seconds ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

7 minutes ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

32 minutes ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

32 minutes ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

7 minutes ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.