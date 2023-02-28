Stocks dip as traders mull US rates outlook

US and European stocks mostly retreated Tuesday as dealers fretted that the Federal Reserve would push interest rates higher than expected and for longer as it battles stubbornly-high inflation

The euro recovered against the dollar as strong inflation data in France and Spain sparked concerns that the European Central Bank will also need to push interest rates even higher.

"European markets have finished a positive month on the back foot after the latest flash CPI numbers for February from France and Spain surprised to the upside, pushing up yields, and prompting traders to price a peak ECB rate of 4 percent for the first time," said market analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

Meanwhile, data provider Kantar said British food inflation hit a record 17.1 percent in the four weeks to February 19.

Frankfurt stocks eased down 0.1 percent and Paris dipped 0.4 percent.

London stocks shed 0.7 percent, weighed down Tuesday also by poor results from online supermarket Ocado.

Ocado shares slumped 12.2 percent to 548.80 pence, topping London's fallers, after revealing it doubled losses last year as customers cut spending in response to rising prices.

The pound extended gains won on Brexit deal alterations aimed at smoothing some trading obstacles between the UK and the European Union.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday agreed a sweeping overhaul of trade rules in Northern Ireland, which borders EU member Ireland.

Eurozone bond yields surged higher, with the yield on the benchmark German 10-year government bond rising to a 12 year high and the French 10-year government bond rising to an 11-year high.

On Wall Street, the Dow slid as investors awaited the release of further US economic data later this week.

Recent figures showing a robust US jobs market and inflation not coming down as quickly as hoped have spooked traders this month as they bet on more US interest rate hikes, wiping out most of January's equities rally.

Principal Asset Management analyst Seema Shah cautioned that it was "increasingly clear" that the Federal Reserve "is not yet finished with rate hikes".

"Relentless monetary tightening will eventually weigh on both the economy and earnings -- a headwind that will, inevitably, renew and extend the equity market drawdown," she cautioned.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare pointed to US government bond rates also rising in anticipation of the Fed hiking rates further, which was weighing upon equities.

"We would expect interest rate moves to continue to dictate the action as we move into March, followed closely by earnings estimate trends," O'Hare said.

"Lately, that has been a toxic combination: interest rates moving up and earnings estimates coming down." Shares in troubled Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell 8.1 percent after French insurance giant AXA dumped its eight percent holding.

Oil prices rebounded.

"Crude oil prices continue to ebb and flow between hopes of a pickup in Chinese demand and concerns that central banks are likely to have to overtighten in order to tamp down increasing inflationary pressures," said Hewson.

- Key figures around 1630 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 32,780.40 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,876.28 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,365.14 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,267.93 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4238.38 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 27,445.56 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.8 percent at 19,785.94 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,279.61 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2117 from $1.2064 on Monday Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.57 pence from 87.94 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0611 from $1.0609 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 136.12 yen from 136.19 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.8 percent at $83.97 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.4 percent at $77.51 per barrel