Stocks dip before Fed decision on stimulus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Stock markets mostly dipped and the Dollar steadied Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy.

World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations.

Wall Street pulled back modestly at the opening bell after closing at record highs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Europe, London was lower, Frankfurt flat, and Paris rose to break a record intra-day high that had stood for 21 years.

"If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's mostly because we all think we know what will come out from today's (Fed) meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchases programme," said SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.