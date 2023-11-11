Open Menu

Stocks Diverge After Powell Says Rate Hike Possible

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

Wall Street closed higher but European stock markets nudged down Friday as investors digested warnings by central bank chiefs that the battle against inflation was not over

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Wall Street closed higher but European stock markets nudged down Friday as investors digested warnings by central bank chiefs that the battle against inflation was not over.

US stocks ended the day with the Dow up 1.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 2.1 percent after falling the previous day on the back of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying that the US central bank "will not hesitate" to raise interest rates again if necessary.

But European markets were sluggish and ended in the red after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde forecast a "resurgence" of inflation after it slowed sharply last month.

Speaking at a Financial Times event, Lagarde also said that the ECB will not start cutting rates for at least "the next couple of quarters."

Data showing the UK economy stalled in the third quarter also weighed on London's FTSE 100 index, which ended off 1.3 percent while Frankfurt and Paris lost almost one percent.

Both the Fed and ECB paused their rate-hike campaigns at their last meetings as consumer price rises have slowed, but they have suggested they would stay higher for longer as inflation remains above their two-percent targets.

Equities had been rallying since last week after Fed officials hinted that their long-running tightening cycle may be at an end.

But Powell told an International Monetary Fund conference Thursday that progress toward reaching two-percent inflation was "not assured.

"

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," he said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note eased on Friday after US government bond yields rose a day earlier.

- Key figures around 2230 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 34,283.10 points (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 1.6 percent at 4,415.24 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 2.1 percent at 13,798.11 (close_

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.3 percent at 7,360.55 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.0 percent at 7,045.04 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.8 percent at 15,234.39 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,197.36 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 32,568.11 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.8 percent at 17,203.26 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,038.97 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0686 from $1.0671 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2224 from $1.2223

Dollar/yen: UP at 151.47 yen from 151.35 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 87.39 pence from 87.28 pence

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.8 percent at $81.43 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.9 percent at $77.17 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Powell Price New York United Kingdom Euro May Stocks Market Event From Government

Recent Stories

President condoles demise of KP Chief Minister Aza ..

President condoles demise of KP Chief Minister Azam Khan

2 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan Football Team r ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan Football Team reaches Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 8.4m from 358 defaulters on ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 8.4m from 358 defaulters on 59th day of recovery campaign

2 minutes ago
 PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians against ..

PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians against tragic loss of innocent lives ..

12 minutes ago
 PM joins leaders from Islamic states at OIC emerge ..

PM joins leaders from Islamic states at OIC emergency summit on Gaza

7 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
Departments, organizations urged to discontinue co ..

Departments, organizations urged to discontinue contracts with surrogate compani ..

7 minutes ago
 Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party ..

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

4 hours ago
 PCB asked to direct PSL franchises, other organiza ..

PCB asked to direct PSL franchises, other organizations to discontinue contracts ..

7 minutes ago
 Balance of loans up 13.1 pct in China's Yangtze Ri ..

Balance of loans up 13.1 pct in China's Yangtze River Delta

7 minutes ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business