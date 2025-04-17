Stocks Diverge As ECB Rate Cut Looms, Trump Tussles With Fed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
European stock markets dropped Thursday following Asian gains as investors awaited an expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank while US President Donald Trump blasted the head of the Federal Reserve.
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) European stock markets dropped Thursday following Asian gains as investors awaited an expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank while US President Donald Trump blasted the head of the Federal Reserve.
Safe-haven investment gold hit a fresh record above $3,357.78 an ounce, while the dollar and oil prices firmed.
Fed chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday that Trump's sweeping tariffs on virtually every trade partner could put the US central bank in the unenviable position of having to choose between tackling inflation and unemployment.
His comments led to sharp losses Wednesday on Wall Street, as did chip giant Nvidia flagging hefty costs it faced owing to the US-China trade war.
"All-in-all, the trade news and Powell's comments provided a tough backdrop for market," said a Deutsche Bank analyst note.
Trump hit back Thursday, slamming Powell for not lowering interest rates like the ECB has done and saying his "termination cannot come fast enough".
Eyes were on the ECB which is expected to cut interest rates again, with Trump's stop-start tariff announcements sowing concern in the eurozone.
Tokyo led Asian stocks higher as optimism over Japan-US trade talks offset Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's warning that Trump's tariffs could force officials to choose between fighting inflation or unemployment.
Investors are keeping a nervous eye on Washington as governments scramble to cut deals to avert crippling tariffs the US president unveiled on his April 2 "Liberation Day" but then delayed for 90 days.
"Tariffs continue to make the headlines, with Donald Trump claiming that 'big progress' had been made in talks with Japanese negotiators, aimed at lowering the hefty tariffs that the US will otherwise impose in under three months," noted Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargreaves Lansdown.
With Japanese companies the biggest investors into the United States, Tokyo's negotiations are of particular interest to markets -- with some describing it as the canary in the coal mine -- and traders took heart from early signs.
Trump posted on social media that there had been "Big Progress!"
Tokyo's envoy Ryosei Akazawa said: "I understand that the US wants to make a deal within the 90 days. For our part, we want to do it as soon as possible."
While Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba warned that the talks "won't be easy", he said the president had "expressed his desire to give the negotiations... the highest priority".
Hopes that Trump's blistering tariffs can be pared back have helped temper some of the disquiet on markets after a rout at the start of the month fuelled by talk of a global recession and an upending of historic trading norms.
- Key figures at 1130 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 8,218.19 points
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.8 percent at 7,268.90
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.6 percent at 21,178.14
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 34,377.60 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.6 percent at 21,395.14 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,280.34 (close)
New York - Dow: DOWN 1.7 percent at 39,669.39 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1368 from $1.1395 on Wednesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN $1.3234 at $1.3235
Dollar/yen: UP at 142.50 yen from 142.12 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.91 pence from 86.06 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.0 percent at $66.51 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $62.55 per barrel
Recent Stories
European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points
UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms
More Stories From Business
-
Long-term strategy imperative to stabilise economy: FCCI president55 minutes ago
-
CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms5 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge as ECB rate cut looms, Trump tussles with Fed5 minutes ago
-
Current Account records $1.86b surplus in 9 months of FY25: SBP5 minutes ago
-
Food exports grew by 1.62%, imports decrease 2.74% in 09 months2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-262 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 881 points2 hours ago
-
Hungary strongly backs Pakistan’s GSP Plus, new momentum in bilateral trade at Pakistan-Hungary Bu ..3 hours ago
-
Gold prices reach all time high to Rs.350,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for knowledge-led transformation to promote techno economy3 hours ago
-
Textile exports rise by 9.38% to Rs.13.6 bln in 3 quarters3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 April 20252 minutes ago