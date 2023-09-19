Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

Stock markets moved in different directions Tuesday as oil's push towards $100 fuels worries about persistently-high inflation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):Stock markets moved in different directions Tuesday as oil's push towards $100 fuels worries about persistently-high inflation.

Brent North Sea crude oil traded above $95 per barrel Tuesday for the first time since November last year, supported by tight supplies and robust demand.

"The rising oil price, which has so far risen by more than 16 percent in less than a month, creates concerns that rates might have to remain higher for longer," said Axel Rudolph at online trading platform IG.

The Federal Reserve is seen keeping interest rates on hold Wednesday but is expected to be cautious over the outlook as crude pushes higher.

The Bank of England and Bank of Japan also announce monetary policy decisions this week, along with peers in Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

"In a classic case of calm before the storm, investors have seemingly taken a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed, BoE and BoJ meetings," said Rodrigo Catril at National Australia Bank.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong managed a gain while Shanghai was flat.

Europe's main markets ended the day mixed, with London and Paris stocks just scraping into positive territory.

Wall Street stocks were lower in late morning trading, with rising bond yields and energy prices weighing on sentiment.

"Those moves have been deterrents for investors worried about their implications for growth and spending, which are interconnected," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on Tuesday raised its global economic outlook for 2023 but cut the growth forecast for next year as "painful" interest-rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation take their toll.

The world economy is expected to grow 3.0 percent this year, up from the 2.7 percent forecast in the June outlook of the OECD.

Official data Tuesday showed eurozone inflation slowed slightly in August.

Consumer prices in the 20-country single currency area fell to 5.2 percent in August from 5.3 percent in July, according to Eurostat.

"The battle against inflation still hasn't been won, and there will be fresh skirmishes ahead especially if recent disinflationary forces ease off," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $95.33 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $92.70 per barrel New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 34,390.59 points London - FTSE 100: UP less than 0.1 percent at 7,660.20 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 15,664.48 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP less than 0.1 percent at 7,282.12 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 4,242.70 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 33,242.59 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 17,997.17 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,124.96 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0682 from $1.0693 on Monday Pound/dollar: UNCHANGED at $1.2387Dollar/yen: UP at 147.78 yen from 147.58 yenEuro/pound: DOWN at 86.26 pence from 86.30 pence