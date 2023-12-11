Open Menu

Stocks Diverge At Start Of Key Week For Rate Calls

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Stock markets diverged Monday ahead of a busy week for interest-rate decisions from major central banks.

The US Federal Reserve updates its policy on borrowing costs Wednesday followed by interest-rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday.

With all three expected to hold borrowing costs after hiking multiple times to combat high inflation, traders will be looking for clues in the banks' statements on when rate-cutting would likely start as the pace of price rises cool.

In equities trading Monday, Tokyo closed higher as the yen tumbled against the dollar, boosting exporters.

Paris edged higher, not far from its record-high in April, while London weakened.

The yen shed one percent versus the dollar on waning expectations that the Bank of Japan would tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy next week.

While many central banks have significantly hiked interest rates over the past couple of years to tame soaring prices, the BoJ has refused to shift from its long-term programme of sub-zero rates to kickstart the world's number three economy.

All eyes this week will be on clues regarding the outlook for borrowing costs in the US and Europe.

"Central bank meetings of the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to be crucial in managing expectations when it comes to the timing and pace of when markets can expect to see rate cuts begin," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

