Stocks Diverge, Dollar Up On Eve Of Key US Inflation Data

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Stock markets traded mixed Tuesday on the eve of key US inflation data and amid lingering concerns about weakness in China's economy

The Dollar gained awaiting Wednesday's update on consumer prices in the world's biggest economy.

A reading that points to inflation remaining hot could see the Federal Reserve continuing to hike US interest rates this year, confounding expectations of a freeze according to analysts.

Further gains to oil prices Tuesday increased concerns about inflation staying above target for longer.

"A higher oil price is a worry, given how the talk this summer has been about easing inflationary pressures," noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Higher energy costs could derail that trend and cause new problems for consumers and businesses. However, investors don't appear to recognise that risk given trends seen on global markets in recent sessions."A group of leading economists at some of the world's biggest banks said they did not expect the Fed to hike again in 2023 and would begin slashing borrowing costs in the new year, while they also predicted the United States would avoid a recession.

