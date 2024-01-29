Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation

Stock markets diverged Monday, the start of a week packed with major earnings and data in addition to central bank decisions on interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Stock markets diverged Monday, the start of a week packed with major earnings and data in addition to central bank decisions on interest rates.

Oil prices reached three-month highs on concerns over a possible wider conflict in the Middle East.

"Crude hitting its highest level since November feels ominous given it adds inflationary pressure at a time when borrowers and the markets are hoping to see interest rates cut," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Investors may keep their powder dry as they await crunch central bank meetings in the US and UK."

Other notable events this week include earnings from tech and energy giants, including Apple and Shell, in addition to US jobs data.