Stocks drift higher, pound extends losses

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Stock markets mostly ticked higher on Wednesday although investors appeared to take their foot off the pedal after the recent trade deal-fuelled rally, while sterling extended losses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson fanned fresh fears of a no-deal Brexit.

European and Asian stock markets had mostly advanced after Wall Street indices clocked up more record highs Tuesday following healthy US housing and industrial output data.

Wall Street's main indices pushed even higher at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the Dow adding 0.1 percent.

It comes as President Donald Trump faced becoming only the third US leader to be impeached as the House of Representatives sits for a historic vote Wednesday that would trigger his trial in the Senate.

The mood across trading floors remains upbeat following last week's China-US agreement that will see US tariffs lowered. Observers said that while details of the pact remain thin, the year looks set to end on a positive note.

The US data was encouraging as it was "very unclear that the improvement in trade sentiment -- hence a better global outlook -- is going to translate into real positive economic momentum immediately", said Stephen Innes at AxiTrader.

"But it's probably safe to say things shouldn't get worse after the tariff rollback. And with the global data apparently bottoming, investors are playing from a much stronger hand than initially imagined," he added.

In foreign exchange, the pound extended losses versus the dollar and euro -- unable to mount a recovery also as official data showed UK annual inflation remained at a three-year low of 1.5 percent, far below the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target level.

"The pound has continued to slip back after the strong gains of recent weeks, after the UK government said that they wouldn't look to seek an extension to the transition period," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"While some have suggested that this raises the risk that the UK could leave the EU without a deal, such an event still remains well over a year away, and we haven't even left the EU yet," he added.

The euro traded mixed as a closely-watched survey showed confidence among German business leaders rose in December, in line with other recent positive economic indicators, as the geopolitical risks to Europe's biggest economy appear to ease.

The Ifo institute's monthly business climate index climbed 1.2 points to 96.3 this month, its strongest reading since June and higher than forecasts from analysts surveyed by Factset.

On the corporate front, French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler said they had agreed terms on a merger to create the world's fourth largest automaker as the sector grapples with the difficult and costly transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

Shares in PSA climbed 1.2 percent to 22.37 euros in Paris trading, while shares in Fiat Chrysler added 0.2 percent to 13.62 euros in Milan.

In London, Pearson jumped 2.4 percent to 659 pence after the publisher announced the departure of its chief executive alongside news that it had sold its remaining 25 percent stake in Penguin to German media group Bertelsmann.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,536.57 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 percent at 13,267.70 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 5,975.45 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 3,751.21 New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 28,295.23 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 23,934.43 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 27,884.21 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,017.04 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3081 from $1.3131 at 2200 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 85.00 pence from 84.92 pence Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1121 from $1.1150 Dollar/yen: UP at 109.54 yen from 109.48 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $65.75 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $60.52 per barrel