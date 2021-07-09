Stocks end volatile week with solid gains

European stock markets leapt higher Friday following sharp losses a day earlier owing to fresh concerns over strong inflation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets leapt higher Friday following sharp losses a day earlier owing to fresh concerns over strong inflation.

In midday trading in New York, the major markets were well into the black as well.

"US banks are bouncing back ahead of the release next week of their Q2 earnings reports," noted Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

"A rebound in (bond) yields appears to be helping to give the sector a lift, with JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs all higher" he added.

Asian indices were mixed however, amid renewed fears over the threat from coronavirus variants to the global economic recovery.

"Yesterday's 'sea of red' has been washed away, replaced by an avalanche of green aross global markets as investors step right back on to the equity rally train," commented Chris Beauchamp, an analyst at the online trading group IG.

In previous days, "concerns over slowing global economic growth, rising Delta cases and the Fed moving towards tightening monetary policy proved too much for the markets," Oanda market analyst Sophie Griffiths said.

Japan's decision to ban fans from most Olympic events, with Tokyo hosting the pandemic-postponed Games under a virus state of emergency, has heightened fears over the spread of infections from new coronavirus strains.

Hong Kong was a rare bright spot in Asian trading Friday, closing 0.7-percent higher on bargain hunting.

"The markets have been supported by expectations on economic growth... but now investors question whether the economy will normalise given a new wave of Covid-19 because of new variants and stagnation of economic indications," noted Okasan Online Securities.

Meanwhile, data showed that Britain's economy grew for a fourth month running in May on further easing of lockdown measures, though the rate of expansion slowed by more than expected.

Traders were also following a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Venice.

Global tax reform was at the top of the agenda at Friday's gathering as the world's biggest economies seek to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share.

Under Italy's Group of 20 presidency, ministers and central bankers from the 19 richest countries and the European Union were expected also to back an initiative to increase financial support to the most vulnerable countries.

- Key figures around 1600 GMT - New York - DOW: UP 1.3 percent at 34,857.99 points EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.9 percent at 4,068.09 London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 7,121.88 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.7 percent at 15,687.93 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.1 percent at 6,529.42 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 27,940.42 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 27,344.54 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,524.09 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1860 from $1.1850 at 2115 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3836 from $1.3785 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.71 from 85.90 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 110.15 from 109.73 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.1 percent at $75.65 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.3 percent at $74.64 per barrel