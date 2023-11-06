Open Menu

Stocks Extend Global Rally As US Jobs Data Cements Rate Hopes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Markets rallied again Monday following another strong performance on Wall Street, as below-forecast US jobs data fanned optimism that the Federal Reserve had reached the end of its interest rate hiking cycle

After a tough year for traders, the bank's decision last week to pause on monetary policy for a second meeting and hint that it would not tighten further has provided some much-needed vigour, and sparked talk of a new year cut.

Those hopes were given a boost Friday by figures showing far fewer jobs than expected were created in October, while other data pointed to a slowing economy, easing pressure on policymakers to lift rates further.

