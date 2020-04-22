Stocks Fall 3% in Biggest 2-Day Wall Street Loss for April Spooked by Oil Collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes fell as much as 3 percent on Tuesday, marking their biggest two-day loss since the start of April, as investors reacted nervously to the collapse in oil prices and worries of an unprecedented hit to the US economy in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 2.7 percent.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, both closed down more than 3 percent each.

All three indexes lost about 2 percent in Monday's session, making this week's losses the largest two-day drop in US stocks since the start of April.

The Dow settled down 631 points at 23,020, the S&P500 closed down 86 points at 2,737 and the Nasdaq finished down 298 points at 8,263.

"Oil prices will remain heavy in the short-term and since many energy stocks have recently rebounded, they are ripe to see a lot of pain this week," ONADA senior market analyst Ed Moya said.

The most-active contract in US crude futures fell 43 percent on Tuesday, extending Monday's 90 percent crash in the front-month contract, as oil markets struggled to balance an unprecedented supply glut forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox news that the United States could suffer the biggest hit to its economy during the second-quarter.