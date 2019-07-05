UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Fall As Strong US Jobs Data Cloud Hopes For Rate Cut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Stocks fall as strong US jobs data cloud hopes for rate cut

Stock markets slid Friday as better-than-expected non-farm payrolls data in the United States clouded investors' hopes for steep cuts in interest rates in the world's biggest economy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Stock markets slid Friday as better-than-expected non-farm payrolls data in the United States clouded investors' hopes for steep cuts in interest rates in the world's biggest economy.

Among Europe's leading blue-chip indices, Frankfurt's DAX, Paris's CAC 40 and London's FTSE were all down by around half a percent in mid-afternoon trade.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wall Street also shed around 0.5 percent.

Normally, financial markets should take heart from a stronger US economy, to which the latest jobs data testify -- with 224,000 new positions being created last month, well in excess of forecasts.

And the Dollar benefitted, rising against all other major currencies.

However, with the US unemployment rate moving slightly higher and average earnings growth falling short of expectations, "the jobs data is certainly a mixed bag," said FXTM trader Ariana Demian.

"Today's report is likely to complicate the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates this month, especially if economic conditions in the United States continue to stabilize leading up to the Fed policy meeting" later this month, she said.

Investors' are currently focussed on how far the Fed is going to cut borrowing costs to avert a downturn further down the road.

Some suggest the strength of the jobs data could throw doubt on the magnitude of the anticipated easing or possibly whether there will be any more rate cuts at all.

ING economist James Knightley said he was still pencilling in a reduction by the Fed -- of a quarter of a percentage point both in July and September.

However, "the market is looking for more -- pricing in three rate cuts this year with a further 25-basis-point cut in early 2020," Knightley said.

OANDA analyst Edward Moya was also certain that a modest rate cut was still on the cards.

"Despite the strong rebound in jobs and steady wages, the Fed will still likely deliver a 25-basis point insurance cut at the end of the month," he said.

"For the Fed to consider a 50-basis-point cut, we will need to see the July 26th second quarter advance GDP reading deliver a sub-2.0 percent reading." Uncertainty over the China-US trade row, which had weighed on market sentiment at the start of the week, has been put aside for now, traders said, but could come back into focus later as it weighs on the global economic outlook.

Another factor behind the weakness in stock prices on Wall Street on Friday could also be that investors were playing catch-up after it was closed for the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, traders said.

Oil prices fell as investors continue to fret over the impact of weak global growth on demand, which is overshadowing this week's agreement by OPEC and Russia to extend their output caps.

Even the US-Iran crisis has been unable to perk up the commodity, with news that Britain had intercepted an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar -- suspected of carrying crude to Syria -- providing no support.

Washington praised the move but Tehran called it an "illegal interception", adding to geopolitical tensions.

- Key figures around 1350 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 26,833.87 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,567.67 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 percent at 5,592.61 Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.6 percent at 12,551.91 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,525.35 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 21,746.38 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 percent at 28,774.83 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,011.06 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1221 from $1.1285 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 108.56 Yen from 107.82 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2499 from $1.2579Brent North Sea crude: UP $1.00 at $64.30 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 28 cents at $57.62 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Syria Dollar Russia Europe Oil Road London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Gibraltar Hong Kong Tehran Tokyo Reading Independence New York United States Euro July September 2020 Market All From Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

UNESCO lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site ..

1 minute ago

Joblessness in Canada ticks up to 5.5% as more see ..

1 minute ago

Madrid's Reguilon joins Sevilla on loan

1 minute ago

Sea-Watch captain to sue Italy's Salvini for defam ..

1 minute ago

Infantino hails 'best women's World Cup', eyes tou ..

6 minutes ago

DR Congo death toll mounts, new fatality near Ugan ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.