Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):Global stocks made little headway on Monday as concerns over China's property sector dampened investor sentiment ahead of the release of US economic data.

The Dow was trading flat after Wall Street stocks opened by extending a lacklustre August ahead of US retail sales data and earnings from large shopping chains.

London closed down while Paris and Frankfurt posted modest gains.

Asian markets had earlier closed with sharp losses, with shares in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai and Manila ending in the red.

Country Garden's shares were down more than 18 percent at the close, days after its boss Yang Huiyan said the firm was "facing the greatest difficulties since our establishment".

Privately owned Country Garden was unable to make two bond payments last week. After a 30-day grace period, it risks defaulting in September if it still cannot pay.

Like heavily indebted competitor Evergrande, any collapse of Country Garden would have catastrophic repercussions for the Chinese financial system and economy.

"Concerns surrounding the perilous financial state of some of China's largest property developers and the nation's post-pandemic economic struggles have dented investor sentiment," noted market analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Oil prices also fell on fears of weakened Chinese demand. The market "still has many uncharted challenges", said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Uncertainty surrounds Russia's pledge to follow through on its production cut pledges given its worsening economic situation, he added.

- Yen 'on the back foot' - The ruble slid past 100 against the dollar on Monday, its lowest level since March 23, 2022 -- shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions.

The Russian central bank convened an unscheduled interest rate meeting for Tuesday following the fall.

Elsewhere in the foreign exchange market, the dollar was fetching more than 145 yen on Monday, its strongest level against the Japanese currency since November.

"The market wants to see concrete tightening action" from the Bank of Japan, said Matthew Weller of FOREX.com "With no scheduled meetings for the next five weeks, the yen may remain on the back foot." Traders were also watching US inflation risks after data on Friday showed a bigger-than-expected rise in wholesale inflation.

August is known for meagre trade volumes, with many on Wall Street taking summer holidays.

The US retail sales report for last month due on Tuesday and the upcoming minutes of the July 26 Federal Open Market Committee meeting are likely to indicate the probability of further interest rate hikes this year.

Stronger-than-expected retail sales "could fuel the idea that the US economy will fall on its four feet and avoid recession" amid the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle, said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

"It won't necessarily impact inflation expectations", she added, but "strong sales data and encouraging earnings could halt bleeding in US stocks." - Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: FLAT at 35,270.56 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,507.15 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.5 percent at 15,904.25 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,348.84 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,330.23 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6 percent at 18,773.55 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,178.43 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 32,059.91 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0921 from $1.0941 Pound/dollar: FLAT at $1.2689 Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.05 pence from 86.23 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 145.31 yen from 144.84 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $82.81 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $86.38 per barrel