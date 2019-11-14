UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Hit By Trade Doubts, Hong Kong Unrest

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:59 AM

Stocks hit by trade doubts, Hong Kong unrest

Soaring Disney shares lifted Wall Street to fresh records on Wednesday while stocks elsewhere in the world sagged as new signs emerged that Washington and Beijing are not as close to signing a trade deal as investors had hoped

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Soaring Disney shares lifted Wall Street to fresh records on Wednesday while stocks elsewhere in the world sagged as new signs emerged that Washington and Beijing are not as close to signing a trade deal as investors had hoped.

Asian trading suffered also from violent Hong Kong protests that showed no sign of letting up, while US investors evaluated testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before Congress.

The Fed chief told US lawmakers the economy would probably continue to grow but faced risks from a global slowdown and trade disputes.

In Washington, lawmakers also opened the first day of televised impeachment hearings during which the top US diplomat in Ukraine leveled fresh accusations about President Donald Trump's conduct that country.

The Walt Disney Co shot more than seven percent higher, its biggest one-day gain since April, after reporting that its streaming service Disney+ had attracted 10 million subscribers on its first day.

This helped lift the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to fresh records -- though New York stocks pared gains in mid-afternoon following a new report by The Wall Street Journal saying Chinese officials hesitated to agree formally to making gigantic purchases of American farm exports.

Trump last month announced a "phase one" deal had been agreed but efforts to commit the deal to paper appear to have hit roadblocks.

In a briefing Wednesday after markets closed, Trump said "our trade agreement with China is moving along very rapidly." But Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, told AFP on Wednesday the reported disagreements -- over whether and when to roll back tariffs and what volume of US farm exports China will buy -- were grounds for concern.

"It certainly suggests that we're not as a close to a deal as had been represented," he said.

In the first of back-to-back days of testimony before Congress, meanwhile, Powell reaffirmed that the US central bank is on hold after cutting the benchmark lending rate three times this year.

"He did not deliver anything new but he delivered his message clearly: no need for more easing but they would ease if they needed to," Karl Haeling of LBBW told AFP.

In Europe, the London stock market index closed with a small loss of almost 0.2 percent, Paris also gave up around 0.2 percent and Frankfurt was down by 0.4 percent.

Underscoring global gloom was concern about unrest in Hong Kong, which had suffered a night of rage as months of protests enter a more violent phase.

Police warned the rule of law there was on "the brink of total collapse." Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 1.8 percent, having shed a similar amount on Monday before staging a small rebound on Tuesday.

- Key figures around 2130 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 27,783.59 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 3,094.04 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,482.10 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,351.21 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.4 percent at 13,230.07 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,907.09 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,699.50 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 23,319.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.8 percent at 26,571.46 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,905.24 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2849 from $1.2845 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.64 from 85.70 pence Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1004 from $1.1009 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.84 yen from 109.01 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $62.37 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $57.12.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Europe China Washington Trump Bank London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Buy Powell New York Euro April Congress Stocks Market From Agreement Top Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

PPP says it will never allow JUI-F's protest in Si ..

16 seconds ago

WeWork hit with big loss despite revenue jump: rep ..

21 minutes ago

PM preferred humanity on politics in Nawaz case: D ..

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Near ..

21 minutes ago

DSP killed, three policemen injured in shooting in ..

21 minutes ago

China unveils experiment for landing on Mars

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.