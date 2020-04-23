Stocks Increase 2% Ending Up First Time in 3 Days Amid Renewed Confidence in US Economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes rose about 2 percent on Wednesday for their first higher close in three days as investors regained some confidence in the US economy amid expanded stimulus efforts by the Trump administration to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up just under 2 percent. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, rose more than 2 percent each.

The Dow settled up 451 points at 23,470.

The S&P500 closed up 62 points at 2,798. The Nasdaq finished up 232 points at 8,490.

All three indexes lost a combined 5 percent each between Monday and Tuesday, marking their biggest two-day drop since the start of April.

Wednesday's rebound came as investors reacted positively to a new $500 billion coronavirus package approved by Congress to further support the US economy.

The rally on Wall Street coincided with plans by some US states, including Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, to lift lockdown measures imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.