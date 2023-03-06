UrduPoint.com

Stocks Largely Gain As Rate Hike Hopes Offset Muted China Outlook

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Stocks largely gain as rate hike hopes offset muted China outlook

Major stock markets mostly rose on Monday, with Paris briefly reaching a fresh record, as traders reacted to indications the Federal Reserve could soon end a policy of hiking interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Major stock markets mostly rose on Monday, with Paris briefly reaching a fresh record, as traders reacted to indications the Federal Reserve could soon end a policy of hiking interest rates.

The Paris CAC 40 went back above 7,400 points, having breached the level for the first time last month. That came amid a record-high for London's FTSE 100 also in February as investors bet on the eurozone and Britain swerving recession this year.

However, lingering fears about high interest rates aimed at cooling elevated inflation have dampened equities in recent sessions.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to discuss monetary policy before the House and Senate committees on Tuesday, proceedings that will be scrutinised by investors seeking rate outlook clues.

That comes ahead of US payroll data on Friday and the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting from Thursday, which will be the last for governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

China's outgoing Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday said the country's economy would expand "around five percent" this year, slightly below what analysts had predicted.

The world's second-largest economy grew three percent last year, missing its target of around 5.5 percent under the impact of Covid-19 containment policies and a property crisis.

China lifted its pandemic restrictions in December.

"China set itself one of the lowest gross domestic product targets in many years, hinting to investors that the big reopening boom may not be as positive for the global economy as hoped," noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto trading group.

"Oil and other industrial commodities slipped on the news, whilst basic resources stocks in London were hit, dragging the FTSE 100 marginally into the red." Oil prices slid on expectations that Chinese demand wouldn't be as strong as forecast, while the dollar largely steadied against main rivals.

Wall Street had posted its strongest session in more than a month on Friday. It came as a slide in US Treasury bond yields fortified beliefs the Fed was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,903.52 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 15,589.94 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,352.00 EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,296.33 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 20,603.19 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 28,237.78 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3322.03 (close) New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 33,390.97 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0642 from $1.0635 Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1998 from $1.2046 Euro/pound: UP at 88.68 pence from 88.32 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 136.12 yen from 135.83 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.5 percent at $78.46 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.5 percent at $84.54 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate World Governor Dollar China Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York Japan Euro February May December Stocks Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

36 seconds ago
 Students cricket academy opens at Multan

Students cricket academy opens at Multan

37 seconds ago
 HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first ..

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first Karachi Kings

56 minutes ago
 Information Minister underscores need for capacity ..

Information Minister underscores need for capacity building of department

4 minutes ago
 Project launched to empower KP youth financially, ..

Project launched to empower KP youth financially, counter violent extremism

39 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman condemns Bolan bomb blast attack

Sherry Rehman condemns Bolan bomb blast attack

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.