Stocks largely shrug off sticky inflation data

(@FahadShabbir)

European and US stocks mostly advanced Thursday as investors shrugged off sticky inflation data and its impact on future central bank policy on interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):European and US stocks mostly advanced Thursday as investors shrugged off sticky inflation data and its impact on future central bank policy on interest rates.

Both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have adopted a more data-dependent approach on whether to increase interest rates further.

That made the latest inflation data all the more important ahead of the next monetary policy meetings due in September.

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the PCE Price Index, rose to a 3.3 percent annual increase in July, versus a 3.0 percent increase in June.

The 0.2 percent month-over-month in the headline and core price index which excludes volatile food and fuel prices were in line with expectations.