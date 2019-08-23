UrduPoint.com
Stocks Lose Grounds After 4 Bullish Sessions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:45 PM

After four successive bullish sessions, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday lost the ground as KSE 100 index shed 534.4 points (1.7%) to close at 31,350 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :After four successive bullish sessions, the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday lost the ground as KSE 100 index shed 534.4 points (1.7%) to close at 31,350 points.

A total of 174,297,150 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.55 billion.

Out of 314 companies, share prices of123 companies recorded increase while 1761 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Unity with a volume of 18,868,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.15, MLCF with a volume of 16,898,000 and its price per share also went down by Rs 0.33 to Rs 19.97 and PAEL with a volume of 15,903,500 as its price per share increased byRs 0.3 to Rs 17.18.

The top advancer was TSMF with the increase of Re 1 per share (36.36%), closing at Rs 3.75 while RAVT was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.49 per share, closing at Rs 2.5.

