Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

Major stock markets mostly slid further Thursday as traders moved out of riskier assets and into havens such as bonds, the dollar and yen after Fitch this week stripped the United States of its top credit rating

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Major stock markets mostly slid further Thursday as traders moved out of riskier assets and into havens such as bonds, the dollar and yen after Fitch this week stripped the United States of its top credit rating.

Wall Street's main stocks indices dipped at the opening bell, with the Dow shedding 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Europe's main equity indices were also lower, with London's blue-chip FTSE-100 index down 0.7 percent after the Bank of England hiked its key interest rate for a 14th time in a row, by a quarter-point to 5.25 percent as UK inflation stays high.

Asian indices also tumbled for a second day running following a slide Wednesday on Wall Street.

"Global markets extended yesterday's declines as investors digested the prospect that US government debt is now considered lower quality following Fitch's downgrade," noted Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"The decision by the credit agency to cut the rating led to higher US government bond yields which in turn has a negative impact on equities." Fitch's decision Tuesday to downgrade the United States to AA+ from AAA sparked a fiery rebuttal from Washington, and was met with bewilderment by many analysts and economists.

Stock markets have rallied in recent months on hopes that the US economy would have a "soft landing", that is avoid a recession, from the rate-hiking campaign by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.

Data released Thursday on unemployment, labour productivity and costs was in line with the US economy dodging a recession, but failed to boost stocks.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said there is a "nagging notion that the stock market is due for a pullback after its big run, which is perhaps the key sentiment overhang at the moment." Rather than a push to sell, there has been a falloff in buying interest in equities, he added.

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England's rate hike was widely expected and had little impact on trading in the pound, and the FTSE-100 stock index pared losses after the announcement.

Analysts are beginning to see the possibility the BoE may not hike rates much further if at all, much like expectations that the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are also close to "peak rates".

With two inflation reports due before the BoE's next rate-setting meeting, "there is a chance that today's hike could well have been the final one of this cycle," said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

"Today's decision by the central bank has prompted a modest rebound in housing and banking stocks off the lows of the day, as traders take the view that the Bank of England is close to calling a pause on further rate hikes," he added.

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day for another month, keeping up its campaign to prop up prices.

Later Thursday, Apple and Amazon publish their earnings for the second quarter.

On Friday, all eyes will be on US payroll figures for an idea about the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 35,179.05 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,507.27 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.1 percent at 15,847.76 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.0 percent at 7,239.57 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 percent at 4,293.41 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.7 percent at 32,159.28 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 19,420.87 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,280.46 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0930 from $1.0940 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2657 from $1.2711 Euro/pound: UP at 86.34 from 86.04 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 142.75 yen from 143.37 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $80.17 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $83.75 per barrel