Stocks Markets Mostly Lower After Rally

Published February 27, 2024

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Stock markets were mixed on Monday after last week's rally as investors turned their attention to a clutch of economic data in the coming days.

Wall Street had trouble holding onto opening gains and retreated to end the day in the red, following a Friday session that saw two of the three main US indices hit record peaks.

However in Asia, Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed at a fresh all-time high, after beating a record Friday that had stood since 1989.

European stock markets were mixed, with London and Paris in the red while Frankfurt ended with a tiny gain.

Last week's strong gains were fuelled by stellar results from US technology titan Nvidia, a bellwether for artificial intelligence. The company's shares closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday.

"It has been a quiet start to the week as investors continue to come down from the 'sugar rush' supplied by Nvidia's earnings report after Wednesday's close," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at financial services provider Trade Nation.

Investors were now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index due Thursday.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about the Fed policy," said economist Hugh Johnson, who pointed to a wide range of views on what the US central bank will do in 2024.

The data may give a clearer handle on when the Fed will start cutting interest rates following upticks in other inflation gauges, the consumer price index and the producer price index.

Expectations for when the Fed may begin lowering rates have gradually shifted from the spring to summer to the second half of the year, as inflation data has come in hot and policymakers indicate they need to see more signs that it is moving sustainably towards their 2.0 percent target.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said that "the resilience of equities in the face of diminishing expectations of Fed rate cuts in the first half of the year, and maybe even in the second half, shows that there is a lot more to the rally than just hopes of looser monetary policy."

More Stories From Business