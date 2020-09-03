Stocks markets slump as Wall Street runs out of steam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Major European stock markets were lower at the close Thursday as a record-breaking rally on Wall Street ran out of steam, analysts noted

In Paris, the CAC-40 index followed peers into the red with a fall of 0.4 percent despite support from the French government's 100-billion-euro ($120-billion) spending plan to bolster the economy.

Frankfurt gave up 1.4 percent and London was off by 1.5 percent as traders clocked out for the day.

In New York, the Dow Jones index was 1.7-percent lower in midday trading.

"Wall Street's rally is running out of steam amid worries the labor market recovery has stalled," Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya concluded.

But Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the pullback was not the result of fears for the economy, but an inevitable reconsideration about excessive valuations following the US surge in recent weeks.

"Let's not kid ourselves with the idea that worries about Covid-19, the election, diplomatic tension with China, or the fiscal cliff are the basis for this morning's weakness," O'Hare wrote in a note.

"The basis for this morning's weakness is the realisation that things are getting carried away in terms of trend exuberance and that some profit taking is in order." Asian equities were mixed earlier in the day despite an exceptional session on Wall Street Wednesday, with new vaccine hopes offsetting concern over the US labor market and tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Oil prices continued to slump as a bleak US labour market outlook suggested that stonger demand for crude oil would stall, Moya said.

Traders will now focus on the release Friday of government jobs data that serve as a guide to the state of the world's top economy.

They kept an eye meanwhile on Capitol Hill, hoping US lawmakers will at some point reach an agreement on a new stimulus package, though expectations are not high.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there were still big differences with Republicans following a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

- Key figures around 1600 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.5 percent at 5,850.86 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.4 percent at 13,057.77 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,009.52 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,303.48 New York - Dow: DOWN 1.7 percent at 28,599.89 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 23,465.53 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 25,007.60 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,384.98 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1824 from $1.1855 at 2100 GMT on Wednesday Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.16 Yen from 106.18 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3272 from $1.3350 Euro/pound: UP at 89.10 pence from 88.80 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 2.7 percent at $43.25 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.5 percent at $40.47