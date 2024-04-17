Stocks Mixed After Selloff As Fed, Middle East Dampen Sentiment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Asian markets were mixed Wednesday as Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's indication that interest rates could stay higher for longer offset a rebound following the latest bout of Middle East-fuelled selling
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Asian markets were mixed Wednesday as Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's indication that interest rates could stay higher for longer offset a rebound following the latest bout of Middle East-fuelled selling.
While traders are nervously awaiting Israel's next move after Iran's missile and drone attack at the weekend, the lack of an immediate response has seen them focus on the US central bank's monetary policy plans.
A string of hotter-than-expected data on inflation and jobs in the first three months has forced investors to whittle down their bets on how many interest rate cuts the Fed will make this year.
And Powell all but confirmed that borrowing costs will likely have to remain elevated longer than previously hoped.
"The recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence and instead indicate that is likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence," he warned Tuesday in Washington.
"Given the strength of the labour market and progress on inflation so far, it is appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work and let the data and the evolving outlook guide us."
The bank's most recent "dot plot" guidance for rates suggested it will cut three times this year, with June eyed for the first.
Traders had priced in as many as six cuts at the start of the year.
But observers are now predicting just one or two at best -- starting in July or September -- with some even arguing that the next move could be a hike if inflation refuses to come back down to the Fed's two percent target.
Powell's remarks chime with those of several officials at the Fed, who have urged caution on when to begin normalising rates.
Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin said Tuesday that the recent run of indicators had not supported the idea of a soft landing for the economy, while Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson saw inflation coming down but rates remaining elevated for now owing to price pressures.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell in New York, though the Dow eked out a gain.
Asia was mixed, with Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Jakarta and Bangkok down but Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Manila rising. Hong Kong was flat.
London edged up in the morning, with data showing Britain's annual inflation rate fell less than expected last month. Paris and Frankfurt were also higher.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM chairs review meeting on rehabilitation of roads, BHUs and RHCs
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies
CM reviews rehabilitation of roads, BHUs, RHUs
Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official
PSCA gets man arrested for blackmailing girl
World Hemophilia Day observed
DPO Dera visits Police station to review security situation
Palestinian leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations based on historical, cultural, religious commonal ..
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies15 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar20 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procurement targets1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 150 more points1 hour ago
-
GCT directed to utilize equipment, labs for productive purposes1 hour ago
-
GIKI, Dawlance agree to boost collaboration, exchange expertise20 minutes ago
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses21 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,200 to Rs 251,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
Saudi prince visit to fortify bilateral ties: Meher Kashif3 hours ago
-
UK inflation slows less than expected3 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago