Stocks mixed after tech drubbing

Global stock markets wavered on Friday, a day after shares in major tech firms took a beating and as investors brace for a week of interest rate decisions

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Global stock markets wavered on Friday, a day after shares in major tech firms took a beating and as investors brace for a week of interest rate decisions.

Wall Street's three main stock indices opened higher following a bad day in the tech-heavy Nasdaq as earnings from Netflix and Tesla disappointed.

The Nasdaq, which fell 2.1 percent on Thursday, rose 0.6 percent as trading got underway.

"There isn't much more to it other than a Pavlovian, buy-the-dip response knowing that the news flow hasn't possessed a catalytic pop," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"What will be watched closely today is whether that response holds up as the day progresses or if it is stifled by a renewed bid to take some money off the table," he added.

There has been plenty to keep investors worried.

"There has been talk of a worsening of the conflict in Ukraine, a further slowdown in China and major US banks facing significant real estate losses," said Lewis Grant of Federated Hermes.

"Each of these threats, along with uncountable unknowns, has the potential to halt the sentiment rebound in its tracks."Investors have been pouring over data to guess the US Federal Reserve's next move head of its interest rate policy meeting next week.