Stocks Mixed As Traders Weigh US Rates, China Stimulus Hopes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:48 PM
Stock markets struggled for direction Tuesday as investors weighed Chinese stimulus hopes, political tensions in France and the US interest-rate outlook
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Stock markets struggled for direction Tuesday as investors weighed Chinese stimulus hopes, political tensions in France and the US interest-rate outlook.
Meanwhile oil prices jumped more than two percent as the United States expanded sanctions on Iran's so-called "shadow fleet" illicitly selling oil to foreign markets.
Germany's blue-chip DAX stock index jumped above 20,000 points for the first time and Paris rebounded even as France braced for new political turmoil, while US shares were mostly mixed in late morning trading.
The euro also bounced back against the Dollar, which was pressured by expectations that the Federal Reserve will once more cut US interest rates this month.
Opposition lawmakers in France prepared to back a no-confidence motion this week that risks toppling the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after just three months in office.
The standoff between Barnier and the opposition over France's 2025 budget has caused jitters on financial markets.
Wall Street traded mixed, a day after setting more record highs amid strong US holiday sales and as traders assessed Washington's decision to impose fresh tech export restrictions on Beijing.
Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said there was a lack of a strong conviction to take positions as the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq hung around record highs.
Investors are "mindful that the big rally since the (US) election presents a valid reason to think there could be -- or should be -- a consolidation period," said O'Hare.
But "by and large, there is an allowance to think the market can continue to move higher with momentum, a seasonal bias, and a fear of missing out on further gains," he added.
The trading day got off on a string foot Tuesday after a Bloomberg report said China's top leaders, including President Xi Jinping, would hold a two-day economic work conference next week to outline their targets and stimulus plans for next year.
The report followed manufacturing activity data on Monday that suggested China's economic struggles may be coming to an end, but investors are looking for Beijing to step up support for the economy.
The news helped push Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets higher despite Washington announcing new export restrictions taking aim at Beijing's ability to make advanced semiconductors.
The moves step up existing US efforts to tighten curbs on exports of state-of-the-art AI chips to China.
Beijing hit back by saying it would restrict exports to the United States of some key components in making semiconductors.
Investors remain wary about the prospect of a second term for Donald Trump as US president, particularly after his pledge to hit China, Canada and Mexico with heavy tariffs.
Oil prices were already trading higher ahead of a meeting Thursday of members of the OPEC oil cartel and its allies, and jumped a further two percent after the United States announced expanded sanctions on Iranian shippers illicitly selling oil to foreign markets.
"The forecast is that they will announce an extension until the end of the first quarter of 2025, and this should help put a floor under prices," said Trade Nation analyst David Morrison.
China stimulus measures would also help boost oil demand growth in China, which has been flagging and causing worries about overall oil demand.
- Key figures around 1630 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 44,641.48 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 6,044.79
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 19,450.71
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 8,359.41 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,255.42 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 20,016.75 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.9 percent at 39,248.86 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 19,746.32 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,378.81 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0507 from $1.0499 on Monday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2660 from $1.2654
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.51 Yen from 149.54 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.00 from 82.97 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 2.2 percent at $73.43 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.4 percent at $69.76 per barrel
Recent Stories
International Day of persons with disabilities observed
Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather
More Stories From Business
-
Ch Shafay chairs meeting regarding promotion of technical education20 minutes ago
-
LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees3 hours ago
-
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: Dr Sarwar Khan3 hours ago
-
New agrochemicals imperative for food security: Expert4 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,284 more points4 hours ago
-
ICCI, OBF-UK agree to coordinate business events to boost exports6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 11 pasia against dollar4 hours ago
-
PVMA calls for edible oil policy, seeks govt's support for trade, local production7 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim8 hours ago
-
Finance Minister directs swift action on cartels, offers full support to CCP8 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 700 per tola9 hours ago