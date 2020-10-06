Stocks mixed, dollar higher after Trump leaves hospital

Stock markets diverged Tuesday as investors dwelled on US election uncertainty after President Donald Trump returned to the White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

Traders reacted to Trump's discharge from hospital as political concerns persisted before the presidential vote on November 3.

The Dollar rose against the euro but declined against the Yen, while oil prices continued to win back ground from last week's heavy losses.

Global equities had rebounded Monday on reports of Trump's improving health, while lawmakers in Congress appeared to edge towards agreeing on a new stimulus package.

"Today's reversal (in Europe) is just indicative of the fact that all is not as rosy as some want to believe," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"This is still going to be a controversial, drawn-out election with the potential added uncertainty of a challenge to the result."