Stocks mixed, oil prices dip as West targets Russian gold

Stock markets were mixed while oil prices eased Thursday as investors weighed Western summits on Russia's war in Ukraine and the prospect of sharper interest rate hikes to control inflation

NATO, G7 and European Union leaders were gathering in Brussels for a series of meetings, with Washington imposing new sanctions on Russian figures and allies seeking to block Moscow's gold transactions.

London's FTSE 100 index was flat in afternoon trading while eurozone stock markets were down 0.

2 percent after a mixed session in Asia.

Wall Street opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.1 percent, S&P 500 gaining 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising by 0.4 percent.

Oil prices fell, with Brent North Sea crude, the main international benchmark, dipping under $120 per barrel.

The recent surge in oil prices on tight supply fears has fanned already sky-high inflation, causing central banks around the world to hike interest rates, in turn threatening economic recovery.