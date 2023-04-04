Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Stocks Mixed On Hopes Of Rate Pause Despite Oil Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Stocks mixed on hopes of rate pause despite oil surge

Stocks posted gains in Europe but eased slightly on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors weighed the potential impact of rising oil prices and slowing economic activity on interest rate policies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Stocks posted gains in Europe but eased slightly on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors weighed the potential impact of rising oil prices and slowing economic activity on interest rate policies.

Oil prices rose further after soaring on Monday following a surprise decision by the OPEC+ producers' group to cut output in order to keep prices high.

While higher energy costs could further stoke inflation that has pummelled businesses and households worldwide, signs of economic headwinds might convince central banks to hold back on further rate hikes.

Easing fears about solvency risks in the banking sector after recent US bank failures and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse were also supporting equities.

"The time for pause and consideration may have arrived," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at brokerage firm OANDA. "We may see most now proceed with caution and only tighten if absolutely necessary." After opening with slight gains, US indices slipped across the board in opening deals, handing back part of the gains chalked up on the S&P 500 and Dow on Monday.

A closely watched gauge of US factory activity from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) missed forecasts and showed a fifth consecutive month of contraction on Monday.

That raised hopes of a Fed pause in rate hikes, and eyes are now on US jobs data due Friday, which will provide the latest snapshot of the economy and potentially indicate if further monetary tightening is likely.

In Europe, stock markets broadly advanced, with the Paris CAC 40 index flirting with all-time highs.

London stocks nudged higher and the pound hit a 10-month high against the dollar on recent strong UK data, bolstering expectations that the Bank of England would nonetheless continue to raise interest rates to cool sky-high inflation.

- Key figures around 1350 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,668.37 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,375.04 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 15,679.76 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 4,334.38 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 28,287.42 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 20,274.59 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,312.56 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,561.03 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0908 from $1.0899 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2486 from $1.2414 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.36 pence at 87.80 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 132.56 yen from 132.46 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 percent at $85.57 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $81.24

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Europe Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Stoke Craig New York United Kingdom Euro May Stocks Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

World Bank President Says Not Worried About Reserv ..

World Bank President Says Not Worried About Reserve Status of US Dollar

5 minutes ago
 Copenhagen Expects Ratification of Sweden's NATO B ..

Copenhagen Expects Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid to Be Completed by July

5 minutes ago
 US Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Arrest of ..

US Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Rep ..

5 minutes ago
 Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepar ..

Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepares to Appear in Court

5 minutes ago
 One dead, many hurt as Dutch train hits crane

One dead, many hurt as Dutch train hits crane

5 minutes ago
 NA voices full support to govt in bringing politic ..

NA voices full support to govt in bringing political, economic stability

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.