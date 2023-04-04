Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Stocks Mixed On Hopes Of Rate Pause Despite Oil Surge

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Stocks mixed on hopes of rate pause despite oil surge

European stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with earlier gains pared after opening weakness on Wall Street as investors weighed the potential impact of rising oil prices and slowing economic activity on interest rate policies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):European stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with earlier gains pared after opening weakness on Wall Street as investors weighed the potential impact of rising oil prices and slowing economic activity on interest rate policies.

Oil prices also retreated from earlier highs, hit by profit-taking after soaring on Monday following a surprise decision by the OPEC+ producers' group to cut output in order to keep prices high.

While higher energy costs could further stoke inflation that has pummelled businesses and households worldwide, signs of economic headwinds might convince central banks to hold back on further rate hikes.

Easing fears about solvency risks in the banking sector after recent US bank failures and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse were also lending support to equities.

"The time for pause and consideration may have arrived," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at brokerage firm OANDA. "We may see most now proceed with caution and only tighten if absolutely necessary." After opening with slight gains, US indices slipped across the board in opening deals, handing back part of the advances chalked up on the S&P 500 and Dow on Monday.

A closely watched gauge of US factory activity from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) missed forecasts on Monday, showing a fifth consecutive month of contraction.

That raised hopes of a Fed pause in rate hikes, and eyes are now on US jobs data due Friday that will provide the latest snapshot of the economy and potentially indicate whether further monetary tightening is likely.

In Europe, stock markets had broadly advanced before Wall Street's open, with the Paris CAC 40 index flirting with all-time highs before ending little changed.

London's FTSE 100 fell mainly on profit-taking in oil stocks that advanced strongly on Monday in the wake of the OPEC production cuts.

The pound meanwhile reached a 10-month high against the dollar on recent strong UK data, bolstering expectations that the Bank of England would continue to raise interest rates to cool sky-high inflation.

The uncertain outlook spurred demand for gold, which set a high for the year by rising two percent to $2,040, "supported by renewed weakness in bond yields and US dollar," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at Stone X.

- Key figures around 1615 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,634.52 points (close) Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,344.96 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 15,603.47 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,315.32 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 28,287.42 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 20,274.59 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,312.56 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 33,304.31 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0951 from $1.0899 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2497 from $1.2414 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.63 pence at 87.80 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 131.57 yen from 132.46 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 009 percent at $84.20 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $79.99

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Europe Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Stoke Craig New York United Kingdom Euro May Stocks Gold Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

3 minutes ago
 Seven year old child dies in road accident

Seven year old child dies in road accident

29 seconds ago
 NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

31 seconds ago
 More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Na ..

More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Nashville Shooting - Poll

33 seconds ago
 White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Foc ..

White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Focus for Today

34 seconds ago
 Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advi ..

Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashm ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.