UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Mixed On Weak US Jobs Figure

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:44 PM

Stocks mixed on weak US jobs figure

Europe's main stock markets were mixed Friday as US jobs data pointed to a possible soft patch for the world's top economy, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets were mixed Friday as US jobs data pointed to a possible soft patch for the world's top economy, dealers said.

Eagerly-awaited non-farm payrolls (NFP) numbers missed analysts' forecasts but "fit into the current market narrative" that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, Markets.

com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Interest rate cuts normally boost share prices.

Asian indices had risen earlier in the day on news that the United States and China are to resume high-level trade talks in October.

In New York, trading got off to a slow start, with the Dow Jones index adding 0.1 percent in early exchanges.

On foreign exchanges the pound held above $1.23 on the brighter prospect that Britain could avoid crashing out of the European Union with no deal next month.

In Washington, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employers added 130,000 net new positions in August, far fewerthan analyst forecasts of around 160,000, while the jobless rate heldsteady at 3.7 percent and wages rose.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Washington European Union New York United States August October Market Share Top Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

9 minutes ago

Turkish Hearings on Russian Ambassador's Murder Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian Hits US East Coast in North Carol ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Central Election Commission Head Says Was ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 officers, workers visit residence of m ..

2 minutes ago

Council of Islamic Ideology staff expresses solida ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.