Stocks mixed on weak US jobs figure

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets were mixed Friday as US jobs data pointed to a possible soft patch for the world 's top economy, dealers said.

Eagerly-awaited non-farm payrolls (NFP) numbers missed analysts' forecasts but "fit into the current market narrative" that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, Markets.

com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Interest rate cuts normally boost share prices.

Asian indices had risen earlier in the day on news that the United States and China are to resume high-level trade talks in October.

In New York, trading got off to a slow start, with the Dow Jones index adding 0.1 percent in early exchanges.

On foreign exchanges the pound held above $1.23 on the brighter prospect that Britain could avoid crashing out of the European Union with no deal next month.

In Washington, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employers added 130,000 net new positions in August, far fewerthan analyst forecasts of around 160,000, while the jobless rate heldsteady at 3.7 percent and wages rose.