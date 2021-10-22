UrduPoint.com

Stocks Mostly Advance As Evergrande Fears Recede

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:57 PM

Stocks mostly advance as Evergrande fears recede

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :European and Asian stocks mostly rebounded on Friday as risks of contagion from troubled property giant Evergrande eased.

"Equity markets are back on the rise as investors shrug off their recent concerns," said Geir Lode at investment manager Federated Hermes.

Evergrande has made a key offshore interest payment a day ahead of a weekend deadline, Chinese state media said on Friday, averting a default for now.

